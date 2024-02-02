Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of ScanSource worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after buying an additional 161,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after buying an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 115,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,165,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $1,269,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.03 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

