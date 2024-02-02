Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.99. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.