Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $270.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day moving average is $283.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

