Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after purchasing an additional 467,322 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.26 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.