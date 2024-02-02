Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

