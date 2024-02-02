Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 21,500 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after purchasing an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

