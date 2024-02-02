Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 38,200 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Yext worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yext by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yext by 231.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.04 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

