Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUBG

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 144,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 9,049.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.