HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. 421,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,942. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $34.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.