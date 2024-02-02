Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.72 and a beta of 0.31. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -412.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

