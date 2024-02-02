Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.48. 1,528,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,944. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

