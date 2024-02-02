Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.950-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.1 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.970-4.120 EPS.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Hologic by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.