Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

