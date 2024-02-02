Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 41.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 22.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

