Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEAK. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.05.

Shares of PEAK opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

