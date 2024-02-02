Head-To-Head Review: Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) versus MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Prada and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prada N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.01% -2.74% -1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prada and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prada 0 2 2 0 2.50 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 5 1 0 2.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $6.07, indicating a potential upside of 137.17%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Prada.

12.2% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prada and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prada N/A N/A N/A $0.44 28.36 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $805.21 million 0.27 -$15.85 million ($0.29) -8.83

Prada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prada beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It also operates in eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand; and sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name. In addition, the company engages in the real estate business. It sells its products through a network of owned and franchise operated stores; department stores; independent retailers; e-commerce channels; and e-tailers. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Milan, Italy. Prada S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Prada Holding S.p.A.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

