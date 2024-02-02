Head to Head Comparison: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chord Energy and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 1 1 7 0 2.67 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Chord Energy currently has a consensus price target of $185.10, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Chord Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

This table compares Chord Energy and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.74 $1.86 billion $25.24 6.08 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 23.14 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -18.18

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Volatility and Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

