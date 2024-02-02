HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.22 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $20.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.04. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.53 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $314.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.30. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $314.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 155,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

