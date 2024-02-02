HC Wainwright Weighs in on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.77) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

