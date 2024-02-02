Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 1st

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $73.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,473,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 84,105 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $17,272,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

