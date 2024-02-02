Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.42. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

