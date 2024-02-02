Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 1.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 10.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $151,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

RODM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,414. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

