Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 1,122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance
HSYDF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.
Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harmonic Drive Systems
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic Drive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.