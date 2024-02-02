Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSYDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,056,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 1,122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harmonic Drive Systems Price Performance

HSYDF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Harmonic Drive Systems has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

Harmonic Drive Systems Company Profile

Harmonic Drive Systems Inc produces and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers speed reducers, rotary actuators, linear actuators, AC servo motors, and other mechatronics products, as well as otors, sensors, drivers, controllers, and other system elements. The company also provides HarmonicDrive, a speed reducer for space; high-precision planetary speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands; and high-performance gear heads for servo motors series.

