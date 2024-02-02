Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

