Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.74), with a volume of 4032680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.83).

Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.17. The firm has a market cap of £281.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Gresham House Energy Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Gresham House Energy Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

