Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
SPLV opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
