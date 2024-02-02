Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) vs. Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Financial Analysis

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $223.29 million 2.74 $67.80 million $5.63 9.21 Cambridge Bancorp $162.54 million 3.27 $52.91 million $4.34 15.63

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cambridge Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Great Southern Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $80.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 20.74% 12.45% 1.18% Cambridge Bancorp 12.25% 7.62% 0.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Cambridge Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

About Cambridge Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of banking and wealth management offices located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.