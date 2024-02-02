Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,491 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $449.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $421.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $462.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.98.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

