Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.03 Million Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 5,930.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Dynavax Technologies worth $11,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

