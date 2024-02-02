Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $142.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.