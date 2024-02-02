Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $195.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.