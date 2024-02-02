Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 26,142 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,378,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Diodes’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

