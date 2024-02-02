Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GROY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.06. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

