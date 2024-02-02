goeasy (TSE:GSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$160.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSY. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$173.88.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.67 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.7156153 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.
In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
