GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 301,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 224,342 shares.The stock last traded at $86.47 and had previously closed at $85.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Stephens boosted their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

GMS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,242,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

