Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUG opened at $30.13 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

