Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Featured Articles

