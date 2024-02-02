Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
