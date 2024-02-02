Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 120.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $477.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.