GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $72.33 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

