Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,730,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 21,576,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $57,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,346,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $57,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,346,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,194,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,041,801 shares of company stock worth $1,533,289 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

