Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 30500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

