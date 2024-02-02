G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, G999 has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,605.81 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001319 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

