FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get Savaria alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.94. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 88.14%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.