FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit Raised by Analyst (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pro Reit in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$24.05 million during the quarter.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Pro Reit Dividend Announcement
