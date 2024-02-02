FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit Raised by Analyst (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pro Reit in a report released on Sunday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$24.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

