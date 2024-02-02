FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Increased by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $20.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.28. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

PXD opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,558,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

