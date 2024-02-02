FY2023 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20,418.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 451,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

