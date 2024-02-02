FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Boosted by Analyst

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ERO opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

