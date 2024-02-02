FY2023 EPS Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Cut by Haywood Securities

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Haywood Securities dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities analyst N. Gilmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

DB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

CVE DB opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.06. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.