Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.73

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 773031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUSN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FUSN

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.