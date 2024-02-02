FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 8,100,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at FTC Solar
In related news, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cathy Behnen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,392 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $64,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 225.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 799.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
